Google's 2008 Year-End Zeitgeist Rounds Up Your Searches

Google shares the top searches for 2008 in their annual Google Zeitgeist, offering such gems as: Fastest Rising Global search: Sarah Palin; Most Popular "What is..." search: What is love?; Social Networks: Facebook; and Comfort Food: Ice cream. The zeitgeist is the result of billions of search queries that ran through Google's search box over '08, providing a great snapshot of what occupied our minds over the past year. The Australia-only figures were released earlier this month. Share any gems you dig up from the zeitgeist in the comments.