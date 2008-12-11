Google Reader Minimalistic Trims The Fat From Reader

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Firefox with Greasemonkey: The Google Reader Minimalistic Greasemonkey script streamlines Google's popular newsreader by removing unncessary images and links while also shrinking the text. Once you've installed the script, just tap 'w' on your keyboard to toggle between the default view and the Google Reader Minimalistic view. Google Reader's recent redesign may have been an improvement, but between the previously mentioned Absolutely Compact script and this one, it's clear that users still want to fit more content on Google Reader. For a better idea of what you can expect, check out the before and after screenshots.

Here's Google Reader pre-minimalistic:

Here's the Reader layout with Google Reader Minimalistic installed and enabled:

As you can see, the top row of links, the reader logo, and all of the friends, trends, and other non-feed subscription links are gone—leaving you with your feeds and feeds alone. Google Reader Minmialistic is a free download, requires Firefox with Greasemonkey.

Google Reader New Style Minimalistic [via Userscripts Download Squad]

