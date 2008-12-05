Google Reader has just had a major interface update, ditching rounded corners in favour of a squared-off look, incorporating expandable menus for its major sections, and adding the ability to switch off unread counts. There's also new 'feed bundles' of feeds on related topics (which I fear will prove to be uncomofrtably US-centric) As with most things Google, this will probably take some time to roll out across all accounts — it hasn't shown up in mine at this writing.
Google Reader Gets A New Look
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
16 Must Watch Netflix Shows Coming In 2020
The Game of Thrones was finally won last year and 2019 gave us our first taste of live-action Star Wars, but there's plenty of TV to look forward to in 2020. Netflix has a massive slate of shows and movies dropping in 2020, and here's 16 worth keeping an eye on.
I didn't think the old one was that aesthetic pleasing. This one isn't either but it looks better then the old one. The main advantage is it seems faster.