Google Reader Gets A New Look

Google Reader has just had a major interface update, ditching rounded corners in favour of a squared-off look, incorporating expandable menus for its major sections, and adding the ability to switch off unread counts. There's also new 'feed bundles' of feeds on related topics (which I fear will prove to be uncomofrtably US-centric) As with most things Google, this will probably take some time to roll out across all accounts — it hasn't shown up in mine at this writing.