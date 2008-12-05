Google Reader Gets A New Look

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

GoogleNav.pngGoogle Reader has just had a major interface update, ditching rounded corners in favour of a squared-off look, incorporating expandable menus for its major sections, and adding the ability to switch off unread counts. There's also new 'feed bundles' of feeds on related topics (which I fear will prove to be uncomofrtably US-centric) As with most things Google, this will probably take some time to roll out across all accounts — it hasn't shown up in mine at this writing.

    I didn't think the old one was that aesthetic pleasing. This one isn't either but it looks better then the old one. The main advantage is it seems faster.

