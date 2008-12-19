Google Reader Adds 'What's Hot' Section

Google Reader adds a "What's Hot" section to the sidebar of "algorithmically generated stuff that is interesting across the web." If you're not seeing it just yet, here's a direct link to it in Reader.
Google Reader adds a "What's Hot" section to the sidebar of "algorithmically generated stuff that is interesting across the web." If you're not seeing it just yet, here's a direct link to it in Reader.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink