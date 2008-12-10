Google Offers 'Native Client' For Heavier Webapps

Google comes out with an open-source project, Native Client, that lets users run more resource-heavy applications using their own hardware—in a simple example, that means opening Quake from a web page. It could take off if other developers dig in, or might just be a peek at something bigger Google's got coming down the pike. What's your take? [via Blogoscoped]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink