Google has added public transport directions for Adelaide to its Maps service, making it the second Australian city (after Perth) to get this useful option. Details for buses, trains and the Glenelg tram are all included. Google says it's still working to get other Australian cities on board the program; as a dedicated public transport user, I can't wait.
Google Maps Adds Adelaide Public Transport Directions
Comments
Anyone in and around Brisbane (talking about Brisbane plus the surrounding shires and regional councils) would know that we already have a journey planner set up by Translink. Perhaps it could tie in with Google's systems?