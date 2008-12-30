Google Gadgets For Linux Updates To Support Gmail, Google Docs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Linux only: The latest release of Google Gadgets for Linux offers speed and memory performance enhancements and a number of bug fixes, but, most importantly, support for newer gadgets like Gmail and Google Docs. Those last two gadgets on Linux run almost exactly the same as the Google Desktop versions we previously mentioned, which could be all kinds of convenient for Linux users looking for the convenience of on-desktop email and writing without the heft of a full Google Desktop package. Hit the link below to grab a binary package or repository link for your distribution.

Google Gadgets for Linux [via The Linux Tutorial]

