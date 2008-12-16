When Google launched Street View for Australia back in August, the coverage was already pretty comprehensive, but the range continues to expand. Google has just added a bunch of extra photography for Geelong, Darwin and some remote areas of the Northern Territory, and celebrated with a cheesy look at some of the locations for Baz Luhrmann's oops-it's-a-flop movie Australia.
Google Expands Australian Street View Coverage
would be nice for them to re-do the streets they've missed in the main cities ! e.g. Brunswick