Google Earth Plug-In Puts Google Earth In Your Mac Browser

Mac OS X only: Back in May Google released a Google Earth plug-in that integrated Google's popular 3D mapping application in your Windows web browser, and today the Google Geo Developers blog announced that the Earth plug-in is now available for Macs. The Google Earth plug-in still isn't the most widely used plug-in around, but Google did create a new Puzzler game that uses the Google Earth plug-in (Windows and Mac) if you're looking to stretch its legs. The OS X Google Earth plug-in is a free download, works with both Firefox and Safari.