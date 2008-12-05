Google Earth Plug-In Puts Google Earth In Your Mac Browser

Mac OS X only: Back in May Google released a Google Earth plug-in that integrated Google's popular 3D mapping application in your Windows web browser, and today the Google Geo Developers blog announced that the Earth plug-in is now available for Macs. The Google Earth plug-in still isn't the most widely used plug-in around, but Google did create a new Puzzler game that uses the Google Earth plug-in (Windows and Mac) if you're looking to stretch its legs. The OS X Google Earth plug-in is a free download, works with both Firefox and Safari.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink