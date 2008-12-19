Google Earth Adds Photo-Realistic Buildings To NYC

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Residents, ex-pats, and anyone who appreciates New York City will love the latest Google Earth update, which adds thousands of textures to flesh out virtually every building in Manhattan. Take a larger look below.

To get to the updated Gotham, turn on the "3D Buildings" layer in Google Earth, then simply navigate to "New York City." Many of the buildings were contributed by community members, and they've definitely made an impact; hit the link below to see what this same section of Manhattan looked like in just under a year ago.

New York City in Photo-Realistic 3D Now in Google Earth [Google Earth Blog via Gizmodo]

