Google Docs Gadget Offers Drag-and-Drop Uploading

You'll need to be running Google Desktop to get the gadget (available for Windows and Linux only), which lists all your account's documents for quick access to your files. Along with the recently-launched Gmail gadget, this one's making Google Desktop gadgets worth another look.