Google Chrome To Leave Beta Soon

According to a TechCrunch interview with Google's vice president Marissa Mayer, Chrome will leave beta soon—though, frankly, the all-important "when" is conspicuously absent from the post. But I guess in a world where Gmail has remained in beta for going on five years, just knowing that Chrome has plans to leave beta sometime in the next year (maybe?) is good news.
