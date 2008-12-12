Google Chrome Officially Leaves Beta



Windows only: Google's new web browser, Google Chrome, has officially left its beta tag in the dust, graduating to a full-fledged 1.0 release today (just 100 days after the initial release).

Yesterday we told you Google Chrome would be leaving beta soon, but we had no idea it would be this soon. According to the Official Google Blog:

We have removed the beta label as our goals for stability and performance have been met but our work is far from done. We are working to add some common browser features such as form autofill and RSS support in the near future. We are also developing an extensions platform along with support for Mac and Linux.

Good news all around for folks excited about what Google Chrome has to offer. If you've been waiting to try it out until Chrome dropped the beta tag, check out our power user's guide to Google Chrome. Still a Firefox die-hard but like a few of Chrome's better features? Here's how to enable Chrome's best features in Fireox.