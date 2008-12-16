Google Chrome Not A Hit With Most Aussies

Google Chrome may have exited beta, but it doesn't seem to have entered the hearts of too many Australians yet. Fran Foo at AustralianIT reports that Nielsen Online figures show that only 1% of visitors to major news sites are using Chrome. Internet Explorer remains the champ, with 70% of the market. Unsurprisingly, the figures are rather different here at Lifehacker: 52% of our readers use Firefox, with just under 30% on IE, just under 9% on Safari, and 5% on Chrome.