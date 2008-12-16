Google Chrome may have exited beta, but it doesn't seem to have entered the hearts of too many Australians yet. Fran Foo at AustralianIT reports that Nielsen Online figures show that only 1% of visitors to major news sites are using Chrome. Internet Explorer remains the champ, with 70% of the market. Unsurprisingly, the figures are rather different here at Lifehacker: 52% of our readers use Firefox, with just under 30% on IE, just under 9% on Safari, and 5% on Chrome.
Google Chrome Not A Hit With Most Aussies
Comments
1% of users is still a pretty massive figure. I live in Australia and know a fair few people who use Chrome (including a few female friends -- no offense to females in general but you tend to see more geeky guys). I've also managed to impress a fair few friends just by the snap in/out tab behaviour and explaining/comparing the multithreading/process manager to the windows one that most are familiar with.
I also believe Google's trying to get Chrome OEM installed. That should put it's market share right up. AFAIK it already has stronger market share that Opera, which has been in the game for a long time, so it's doing well.
It probably speaks more for the number of people who are tech savvy versus those that just "use the internet".
Personally I switched to Chrome straight away, and it was much faster, but had a number of sites that wouldn't load properly, most of these are now fine and Chrome has more features than the first few releases.
Not missing IE at all :)