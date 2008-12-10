Google Book Search Now Includes Magazines

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Google announces that its Book Search engine now includes magazine archives in its results, in full-colour, page-to-page, browseable format. The Googlers write:

Are you a baseball history fanatic? Try a search for [hank aaron catching babe]on Google Book Search. You'll find a link to a 1973 Ebony article about Hank Aaron, written as he closed in on Babe Ruth's original record for career home runs. You can read the article in full colour and in its original context, just as you would in the printed magazine. Scroll back a few pages, for example, and you'll find a two-page spread on 1973's fall fashions. If you'd like to read further, you can click on "Browse all issues" to view issues from across the decades.

Other available titles include Popular Science, New York Magazine, and the more obscure Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. Results from magazines appear alongside Book search results, and they can be difficult to ferret out—they've got the word "Magazine" in the result snippet. While there doesn't appear to be a magazine-only advanced search operator you can type in yourself, from the Advanced Book Search page you can ask for results from magazines only.

