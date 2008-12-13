Gmail Makes Viewing PDF Files In-Browser Easier

Next time you receive a PDF file attachment in Gmail, hit the View link next to it. Instead of the hardly-ever-looked-good HTML view, you'll get Google Docs' full-on PDF viewer right in your browser, with thumbnails for navigating the PDF's multiple page the way your desktop PDF viewer works. Here's what it looks like:
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink