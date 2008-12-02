Gmail Google Desktop Gadget Now Available

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only (running Google Desktop): If you want access to your Gmail on your desktop (literally) without running a full-blown email client, now you can download the Gmail Google Desktop gadget. You'll need the free Google Desktop software installed first, and then you can dock your Gmail gadget to the desktop to read, search, send, and star messages. The Gmail gadget offers the same keyboard shortcuts that web-based Gmail offers, too. You can even open multiple instances of the gadget and log each into a different Gmail account. The only complaint about the gadget? It doesn't play a sound when new mail arrives. (Though you may thank Google for that one.) The Gmail gadget is a free download and works in conjunction with Google Desktop 5 for Windows only.

Gmail Google Gadget [via Official Gmail Blog]

Comments

  • joshypoo Guest

    Chrome + Gmail + App Mode = Good enough for me

    0
  • Shriram R Guest

    Any idea how to add multiple gmail accounts on this gadget?

    0

