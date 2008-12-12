Gizmodo Explains Hard Drives Inside-Out

Not quite sure how your hard drive actually pulls data from a super-spinning disk? Confused about SATA, ATA, eSATA and the like? Sister site Gizmodo has a great Giz Explains post delving into the nuts and bolts of magnetic media.
Not quite sure how your hard drive actually pulls data from a super-spinning disk? Confused about SATA, ATA, eSATA and the like? Sister site Gizmodo has a great Giz Explains post delving into the nuts and bolts of magnetic media.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink