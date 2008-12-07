Get Stuff Done By Becoming A Weekend Luddite

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Reinhard Engels over at the self improvement blog Everyday Systems found that his weekends were astoundingly unproductive. Despite having a job that had him stuck in front of a desk every day all week, he would gravitate towards his computer on the weekends and wile away the hours.

I don't watch much TV. I don't play video games. But I fritter away endless hours in front of the computer. I tried a bunch of restrictions on home computer use. It was much harder to stick with them than I'd thought. Here's what did stick: thou shalt not touch the computer on weekends between breakfast and dinner.

If had has any ideas that related to the computer like designs for his website, emails he needs to send, etc. he simply writes them down on a piece of paper and sets it aside until he's devoted his daily block of time to analogue pursuits. While it sounds like pure heresy to a die hard nerdling like myself, on the days when I devote my computer to resource hogging tasks and leave it to do its thing I'm amazed at how much I get done without the digital distractions. For more distraction management ideas, check out Reduce Screen Time with 52 Nights Unplugged and Unplug to Avoid Online Distractions. Photo by deanj.

Weekend Luddite [Everyday Systems]

