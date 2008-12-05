Get Rid Of YouTube's Embedded Search Bar

YouTube recently added, without warning, a top-aligned search bar to pretty much every embedded video across the net. Want to turn them off on your own embeds? Add
&showsearch=0 in the embed code, as explained here. [via TechCrunch]
YouTube recently added, without warning, a top-aligned search bar to pretty much every embedded video across the net. Want to turn them off on your own embeds? Add
&showsearch=0 in the embed code, as explained here. [via TechCrunch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink