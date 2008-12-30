Get Free Logos At LogoInstant

If you need a logo but you're lacking the design chops to whip one up, score a free one at LogoInstant. LogoInstant is a design service that cranks out a new logo every day. The logos are completely free for both personal and commercial use and come in a layered Adobe Photoshop source file so you can edit the name or make more advanced changes.
This is a terrible way to source a logo. To market your business well you need to stand out from your competition and tell a story. Treat design as an investment in your companies future not a cost to be minimised. The more you investment in design and marketing the healthier your sales will be - providing you pick a good design firm and let them do their jobs.