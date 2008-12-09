Get $500 Paid Off Your Credit Card By Mozo

Regular Lifehacker readers will be familiar with Mozo, the finance comparison service which we talked about when it launched back in October. Using Mozo's personalised search tools, you can compare and shortlist products and check out reviews from thousands of real customers. If you've been giving your credit card a battering in the lead up to Christmas, you'll especially like Mozo's free Health Check service which shows you how to detox your debt by switching to a better value credit card for your personal financial situation. To celebrate the service, and because they're nice guys who know Christmas does terrible things to a person's wallet, Mozo is offering one Lifehacker reader the chance to get $500 paid off their credit card. To enter the contest, just log onto Mozo and take the credit card Heath Check. Then post the amount you would save by switching banks or cards as a comment back here on this post, along with a reason why you should be the winner in 25 words or less. Each entry will be individually judged and the most creative response will get the prize. There's $500 on offer; what exactly are you waiting for? The competition closes December 16, so get cracking! Check out the full terms and conditions here.
Your customised diagnosis:
- based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $205.00 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card
- by switching credit cards, you could save $205.00 in interest and fees
I will donate this $205 to Lifehacker. That's way better than being the fist poster. Right? Hello?
by switching providers, you could pay off your card in just 9 months with the same monthly payments
this would save you $107.38 in interest and fees.
To be honest, I don't even think the hassle in changing credit card providers is worth the $107. Those American Express cards sure are shiny though..
I think that I should win because I've never won a "comment on this post and win!" competition & I am feeling somewhat disillusioned.
" based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $689.10 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card
by switching credit cards, you could save $527.85 in interest and fees"
$500 off my credit card? Reward: for providing my two boys (aged 5 & 6) with excessive amounts of Lego for Christmas. Our Budget = blown!
Congratulations! Your existing credit card comes out on top as the best for your personal situation, based on the details you entered. (No annual fee, always pay the card off so no interest and a rewards program!)
That means won't save any money by switching credit cards, so you should award me the prize to make up for it =)
Your customised diagnosis:
- based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $275.91 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card by switching credit cards, you could save $179.16 in interest and fees.
After 6 years of fun times I'd like to buy my girlfriend a wedding ring sometime soon. $500 would be damn handy right about now :)
Wow, it seems that I could save $7,356.47 in interest and fees if I changed my Credit Card to another provider. But also means an increase from 14.24%p.a. up to 19.49%p.a. I'm actually in the market for a new Credit Card, so I'm going to have a better look into this website.
If I was to win $500, I would probably take my wife up to Sydney for a night and go out and yeah, you get the drift. :D.
With your monthly payments of $800.00, it’ll take 1 year 3 months to repay your current card.
Over that time you’ll pay a total of $1,364.17 in interest and fees.
By switching providers, you could pay off your card in just 1 year 1 month with the same monthly payments.
* this would save you $1,134.89 in interest and fees.
w00t I'm going for the Card Mozo suggested, definitely going to bookmark Mozo in firefox.
Why me win $500? because I'm a 44yo middle aged man with a beer belly that looks in the mirror and see's a Supermodel, make up can get hell expensive :-(
- based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $2763.02 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card
by switching credit cards, you could save $1770.95 in interest and fees
---------
Let this 500 dollars,
put things right again,
and start the tradition:
engagement gifts for men!
(My fiance's ring,
sent me broke from her bling!)
* based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $383.76 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card
* by switching credit cards, you could save $125.76 in interest and fees
I should win so I could save $500+$125.76 on my interest and fees by switching cards to Mozo's recommendations :p
According to the health check...
# by switching providers, you could pay off your card in just 1 year 1 month with the same monthly payments
# this would save you $638.60 in interest and fees
-----
I should win because I've actually been looking to switch up my cards, and I'm probably going to do it.
Mozo told me:
“Our customised diagnosis:
* based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $427.50 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card
* by switching credit cards, you could save $105.00 in interest and fees
Vital stats:
We've found 122 credit cards with the features you requested.”
The best deal found was the Heritage Gold No Frills, at 10.75% and $0 annual fee.
I signed up to Mozo as soon as Lifehacker AU posted about it. I use both Choice Online and Cannex frequently over the past few months (car loan, balance transfer); and I am eagerly awaiting the Money Mags end of year bumper best-of edition. I like to think I’m no slouch, and I’ve been impressed with some of Mozo’s features. It’s definitely easier to use and read than Cannex!
Although my credit card debt is now only being charged 4.9% interest rate through an IMB-branded Citibank Mastercard, if I can avoid paying 14.25% being charged on ol’ Virgin card, I will. I’ve noticed, though, that it’s harder to get a balance transfer now than it was even a couple of months ago. I’ve applied twice now to get a credit card with a $1000 credit limit and both times been knocked back – however, both times I applied with credit unions, who advised that if I had already banked with them I probably would’ve been accepted (while we’re on the topic, isn’t it time that Lifehacker AU posted about the mechanics of credit checks in Australia?), and we are now almost certainly in a recessionary period.
As for my entry:
“If I can keep from crowing, $500 would be an awfully round number for a surprise birthday wardrobe for my wife for the New Year.”
" * with your monthly payments of $200.00, it’ll take 1 year 5 months to repay your current card
* over that time you’ll pay a total of $459.91 in interest and fees
* by switching providers, you could pay off your card in just 1 year 4 months with the same monthly payments
* this would save you $327.96 in interest and fees"
*Crosses fingers*
Your customised diagnosis:
- based on the average monthly balance you entered, you could pay a total of $195.00 in interest and fees over the next 3 years on your current card
- by switching credit cards, you could save $195.00 in interest and fees
-----------------
Very interesting... even though I pay my card off every month I could still save $195 by switching cards. BUT then I wouldn't get the Velocity points associated with my current card...hmm
Thanks some food for thought anyway!
I think I should win because I am 1st to respond - early bird catches the worm right?