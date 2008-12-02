Frengly Translates Text, Auto-Detects Source Language

Online language translation app Frengly autodetects the source language of text and quickly translates it into your language of choice. Just paste any piece of text into Frengly, hit translate, and let Frengly take care of the rest. Frengly actually plugs into the Google Translate API to both detect the language and to translate the text, so you may wonder: Why use Frengly? Ultimately it's about speed and ease of use. Google Translate requires you to choose the auto-detect option every time you head to the page, which means you lose a step in what should be a feature that shaves a step off translation. Likewise, it's easier to select your destination language once from one of the many buttons rather than dig through the drop-down menu. So while Frengly isn't all that innovative on its own, you can think of it as a nicer front-end to Google Translate.