Melbourne residents have no excuse not to use public transport over the next couple of days, with fare-free travel on trains, trams and buses on December 24 and 25. I couldn't find any similar offers in the other capitals, but if you've spotted a cheap means of Christmas transport, share it in the comments. Photo by Yarra Trams
Free Public Transport In Melbourne For Christmas
Comments
'Christmas Eve and Christmas Day' do not a Boxing day make...