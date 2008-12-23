Free Public Transport In Melbourne For Christmas

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

MelbourneTrams.jpg Melbourne residents have no excuse not to use public transport over the next couple of days, with fare-free travel on trains, trams and buses on December 24 and 25. I couldn't find any similar offers in the other capitals, but if you've spotted a cheap means of Christmas transport, share it in the comments. Photo by Yarra Trams

Comments

  • lostincanberra Guest

    'Christmas Eve and Christmas Day' do not a Boxing day make...

    0
  • michael Guest

    Article title incorrect (body correct), it's Christmas Eve/Day not Boxing day.

    Also New Year's Eve (Dec 31) is free PT.

    0
  • jellyware @peter

    thats should be christmas eve and christmas day, not boxing day

    0
  • Tom Guest

    Canberra's bus network, ACTION Busses are offering free transport on Christmas Day,

    Routes are very limited, however.

    0
  • Polywaffle Guest

    That would be Xmas Eve and Xmas Day.

    0
  • craigbaldie @KraazyK

    It looks like its free travel on christmas eve and christmas day - not boxing day as the title of your post suggests

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    D'oh! Sorry about that folks. The body of the article was right, but that's no excuse for the wrong headline.

    0

