Free Gmail Stickers Teach You Gmail's Keyboard Shortcuts

Google is giving away a free (plus the cost of a stamp) Gmail-related sticker kit, including a page of stickers for your keyboard to train your fingers with the popular email client's handy keyboard shortcuts. According to the blog, the adhesive from the shortcut stickers "is a bit more removable than standard stickiness, so you can take them off once you've trained your fingers." To get some of your own, just send a self-addressed envelope and an international reply coupon (yes, you'll be queueing in the Post Office for that one) to:

Send me some Gmail stickers already

P.O. Box 391420

Mountain View, CA 94039-1420

USA

] If you're not already using Gmail's keyboard shortcuts, you can enable them in your account by navigating to Settings and selecting the Keyboard shortcuts on radio button. In no time you'll be well on your way to becoming a Gmail master.