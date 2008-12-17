Foxtel Launches Kids-Only Programmable Remote Control

If your kids are always scrambling for the remote but haven't learnt to enter three-digit numbers yet, then the Foxtel Mini Mote might be a useful stress reliever. The pint-sized — and let's be honest, bright orange — remote includes buttons to access eight channels (Animal Planet, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CBeebies, Disney Channel, Playhouse Disney, Nickelodeon and Nick Jnr). There's also two buttons you can program for channels of your choice, which makes up for the omission of ABC Kids from that list. The Mini Mote is $29.95, and is only currently being sold through Foxtel kiosks (hit the link for locations). With luck, it'll eventually be available online as well.