If your kids are always scrambling for the remote but haven't learnt to enter three-digit numbers yet, then the Foxtel Mini Mote might be a useful stress reliever. The pint-sized — and let's be honest, bright orange — remote includes buttons to access eight channels (Animal Planet, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CBeebies, Disney Channel, Playhouse Disney, Nickelodeon and Nick Jnr). There's also two buttons you can program for channels of your choice, which makes up for the omission of ABC Kids from that list. The Mini Mote is $29.95, and is only currently being sold through Foxtel kiosks (hit the link for locations). With luck, it'll eventually be available online as well.
Foxtel Launches Kids-Only Programmable Remote Control
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Because kids don't watch enough TV already.