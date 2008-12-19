Foodista Takes A Wiki Approach To Recipes

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Like any wiki-style site, Foodista isn't the ultimate authority on any one recipe. But the collaborative food site makes for an interesting, helpful read on food. The site's entry page has you search for food you're looking to make, or at least learn about, and you can edit instructions and add or subtract ingredients. Each dish carries related Flickr photos and related blog and WIkipedia posts, and you can embed auto-updating recipes into another page. What makes the site truly useful is the heavily-linked ingredient lists. So if you're not quite sure whether white pepper can substitute for black, or just what star anise looks like at the store, you can quickly find out. As for the recipes, well, make sure they make a certain amount of sense before devoting time to them, but collaboration can yield some surprisingly great results, too. Foodista is free to use; advanced editing requires a sign-up.

