Flickr Updates Its Mobile Interface

Photo-sharing site Flickr's mobile interface (m.flickr.com) got a facelift and a few upgrades today, notably the ability to play back video clips. Right now the Flickr folks say video playback is limited to the iPhone and iPod touch, but despite several tries on my iPhone, I never did see any video movement. (Update: Video playback's rolling out to iPhone/iPod touch users over the next few weeks.) Once it's available to all, mobile Flickrinos will love this upgrade. [via Tech Crunch]