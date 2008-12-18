Flickr Easter Egg Dresses Your Photos As Santa

Photo-sharing site Flickr revives their Santa Easter egg for the holidays, which adds a beard or hat to any photo with the right note text.
Add a note to your own (or someone else's photo) with the text "ho ho ho beard" or "ho ho ho hat" (no quotes) to superimpose a re-sizable Santa hat or beard on any photo, as pictured. For more like this, see our top 10 software Easter eggs.
