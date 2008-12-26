Fix An Incorrect Or Duplicate Windows Boot Entry

If you're annoyed over a duplicate or unnecessary boot option in your Windows XP boot menu, excise it with a handy guide from the How-To Geek. The guide covers removing and modifying entries in the boot.ini, whether they are phantoms from previous installs, recovery partitions, or other operating systems. The guide also covers a low risk way of disabling the boot menu all together to boot directly to Windows without the delay of the boot selection menu.
