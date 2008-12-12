Five Things To Do This Weekend

Get in the swim of things by catching up with these key productivity tips from the last week:
- Try and win a bunch of stuff from Lifehacker by taking part in our reader survey (there's a Sony Bravia TV and shopping vouchers up for grabs) and our Mozo competition (with $500 for your credit card bill on offer)
- Turn your caps lock key into a mute button
- Use your Christmas shopping online discount codes wisely
- Go nuts watching programs on ABC iView (assuming your ISP has joined the growing list which don't include its content in your caps)
- Upgrade your copy of Google Chrome and see if you can spot the difference between the beta and non-beta releases
What about attending the internet censorship protest marches taking places in each major city?