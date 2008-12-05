Five Things To Do This Weekend

When you're not in the mood to be social, get productive instead with these tips from the past week:
- Take advantage of 25GB of free online storage from Microsoft (though you should keep an eye on your upload limits)
- Clean up Google by getting rid of SearchWiki
- Indulge yourself and order an Agora Android phone
- Get any last-minute Christmas parcels wrapped so you can send them on Monday
- Kickstart an exercise routine just in case you get fired (and if you're heading to the beach, check if there's a surf lifesaving patrol on duty
