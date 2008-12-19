Five Things To Do This (Pre-Christmas) Weekend

If you haven't already done your shopping, let's face it — you're going to suffer (though our Christmas Gift Guide will help). But here's some tips from the last week you can follow up when you struggle home exhausted:
- Mess up your Flickr account by adding Santa imagery to selected pictures
- Design a calendar to include on your out-of-office message
- Find some cheap books for holiday reading with Booko
- Find out how little your local member cares about Internet censorship, then write to them explaining why they should be more concerned
- Whatever your preferred browser, make sure it's fully patched
