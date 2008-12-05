Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

First Look At Opera 10

Windows/Mac/Linux: Opera released an alpha version of Opera 10 today, a first step toward the next major release of the popular cross-platform web browser. First and foremost, Opera 10 is looking to offer stiff competition with the blazing rendering engines in the upcoming Firefox release (Tracemonkey) and Google Chrome (V8) with an update to its rendering engine, Presto—which Opera claims offers a 30% speed boost over the previous version of the engine. But that's not all.

Opera 10 has also added a few new features and overall standards improvements that should make any Opera user smile—including inline spell-check, full HTML email support for Opera's built-in email client, and a perfect score on the Acid3 web standards test.

Passing Acid3


Inline Spell-Check

Sure, Firefox had built-in spell-check since its release in October of 2006, but any Opera user whose been waiting patiently for this feature should be thrilled.

Full HTML Email


Updated Dragonfly

Developers will be happy to see that Dragonfly—Opera's built-in tool for debugging web sites, similar to the Firebug extension in Firefox—has been updated with more and better features.

Opera 10 is a free download for all platforms. Keep in mind that it's currently in alpha (the final release isn't likely to hit until somtime much later next year), meaning you should expect a bug or three. That said, if you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments.

Opera 10

Comments

  • joblog Guest

    Firefox's Tracemonkey and Chrome's V8 are Javascript engines, not Rendering engines. If Opera hasn't sped up their javascript engine, then it is probably still significantly slower than the others, Webkit has a new one too.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles