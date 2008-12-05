First Look At Opera 10

Windows/Mac/Linux: Opera released an alpha version of Opera 10 today, a first step toward the next major release of the popular cross-platform web browser. First and foremost, Opera 10 is looking to offer stiff competition with the blazing rendering engines in the upcoming Firefox release (Tracemonkey) and Google Chrome (V8) with an update to its rendering engine, Presto—which Opera claims offers a 30% speed boost over the previous version of the engine. But that's not all.



Opera 10 has also added a few new features and overall standards improvements that should make any Opera user smile—including inline spell-check, full HTML email support for Opera's built-in email client, and a perfect score on the Acid3 web standards test.

Passing Acid3





Inline Spell-Check

Sure, Firefox had built-in spell-check since its release in October of 2006, but any Opera user whose been waiting patiently for this feature should be thrilled.



Full HTML Email





Updated Dragonfly

Developers will be happy to see that Dragonfly—Opera's built-in tool for debugging web sites, similar to the Firebug extension in Firefox—has been updated with more and better features.

Opera 10 is a free download for all platforms. Keep in mind that it's currently in alpha (the final release isn't likely to hit until somtime much later next year), meaning you should expect a bug or three. That said, if you give it a try, let's hear how you like it in the comments.