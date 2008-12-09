Firefox 3.1 Beta 2 Now Available For Your Testing Pleasure

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

All platforms: Hot off the press, the second beta of Firefox 3.1 is now available for download. In addition to Private Browsing Mode, tab tearing, and the Tracemonkey Javascript engine turned on by default, the release notes list what else you get:

  • This beta is now available in 54 languages - get your local version.
  • Added functions to make it easy to clear recent history by time as well as remove all traces of a website.
  • New support for web worker threads.
  • Improvements to the Gecko layout engine, including speculative parsing for faster content rendering.
  • Removed the new tab-switching behaviour based on feedback from users
  • Support for new web technologies such as the <video> and <audio> elements, the W3C Geolocation API, JavaScript query selectors, CSS 2.1 and 3 properties, SVG transforms and offline applications.

The Firefox 3.1 Beta 2 is a free download for all platforms; if you decide to test it, be sure to back up your Mozilla profile (or maybe wait for the portable version release).

Firefox 3.1 Beta 2 English/US download [Mozilla]

