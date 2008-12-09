Finding The Best BlackBerry Bold Deal

This week's launch of the BlackBerry Bold on 3 means that you can now buy BlackBerry's latest business device from all four main carriers. Over at APC, David Flynn examines the plans available from each carrier and advises on which provide the best deals. His broad conclusion? As ever, it's Telstra for reach and Vodafone for overall value. Annoyingly, if (like me) you already own a Bold, there's rather less choice, since virtually no-one offers a walk-up plan. Time to brush up on my negotiating skills, methinks.