Find Similar Images With Live Search

Microsoft's Live image search tool added a new button underneath every image result you mouse over: "Show similar images." Close to the functionality of previously mentioned engine TinEye, but with a much wider scope and reach. The complexity of the image, and cleverness of its knock-offs, will of course vary from search to search, but if you're looking for a higher-res or non-marked-up copy of a certain graphic, Live seems pretty spot-on. Got your own dupe-finding tool for web images? Tell us about it in the comments.