File Ai Shares Large Files Instantly

Web site file ai supports instantaneous file sharing for large files, allowing the file recipient to begin downloading the file as soon as you begin uploading it. Similar to previously mentioned EatLime, that means you don't have to wait an hour for a large file to upload to the site's servers before your friend or co-worker can start downloading it. Unlike EatLime, file ai has no limit on file size—presumably because the file never actually goes through the site's servers.

Instead, file ai uses a BitTorrent-style transfer protocol that goes directly from you to your peer. Like BitTorrent, if you're sharing the file with more than one person, file ai will create a swarm, speeding up the download. The downside is that if you do have plenty time to upload the file to a site's server, your recipient won't get the benefit of the fat download pipe that other file sharing servers boast. file ai is free to use, works in any Java-supported web browser.