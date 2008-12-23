FeedMyTorrents Offers TV Torrent Feeds Without Duplicates



Web site FeedMyTorrents publishes RSS feeds of torrents for popular TV shows. Just subscribe to your favourite show and let your BitTorrent client automatically download new episodes as soon as they're available. FeedMyTorrents isn't the only web site of this kind—perhaps the most notable alternative being tvRSS—but it's a good deal more simple to understand and use than tvRSS. Where tvRSS has an undeniably larger collection of shows, FeedMyTorrents is strict about a duplication-free feed, meaning you don't have to tweak the feed or weed out downloads you don't want. Just pick the show you want to subscribe to, set it up in your BitTorrent client of choice, and you'll always have the latest and greatest episodes of your favourite shows as soon as they're available. Thanks Jason!

work, file sharing