FeedMyTorrents Offers TV Torrent Feeds Without Duplicates

Web site FeedMyTorrents publishes RSS feeds of torrents for popular TV shows. Just subscribe to your favourite show and let your BitTorrent client automatically download new episodes as soon as they're available. FeedMyTorrents isn't the only web site of this kind—perhaps the most notable alternative being tvRSS—but it's a good deal more simple to understand and use than tvRSS. Where tvRSS has an undeniably larger collection of shows, FeedMyTorrents is strict about a duplication-free feed, meaning you don't have to tweak the feed or weed out downloads you don't want. Just pick the show you want to subscribe to, set it up in your BitTorrent client of choice, and you'll always have the latest and greatest episodes of your favourite shows as soon as they're available. Thanks Jason!

Comments

  • siimsdita @Ben

    I checked it out. It looks good. depends if the torrents are descent copies or not :)
    Will download da internets tonight

    0
  • mistergoodwin @midago

    eh, people point this out to be easy pirating, is it really pirating when its free elsewhere?
    the only difference is that your automating the process and getting it from another resource.
    Same sh*t different smell.

    I'm with the dinosaurs on how the new pirates should really know more about what its all about before joining in. But the fact that TV shows are available free legally else where makes this just seem like a pointless argument.

    The only way this actually becomes illegal is if you make any form of profit off it. Which I doubt now that most pirates distribute freely or at the cost of the medium (cd/dvd/usb/hdd).

    Also a note to all the real newbies out there: what the hell are you going on about with signing up? you don't need to, and I don't see the point in doing so either. I'm using it right now they give you the rss feed links.

    in fact here is the only reason to sign up:
    Quote from FeedMyTorrents.com "By registering yourself on this website, you can create your very own RSS Torrent Feed(s). You create and manage your RSS Feeds, and add the torrents you like to it. "

    "This way you can add torrents even when you're not behind your own computer."

    to me... useless to sign up. I only want my select few shows.

    0

