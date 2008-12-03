Favorites Search Adds Easy Bookmark Recall To Internet Explorer

Windows only: Internet Explorer add-on Favorites Search is a small, handy button for your toolbar that adds a pop-out pane to quickly search your bookmarks. That's nothing that Firefox, Google Chrome, or any Windows user who's installed Windows Search 4.0 or set up Vista for Favorites indexing can't do, but if you're dedicated (or locked) into using IE 7 and just need some in-browser search functionality, DzSoft's lightweight add-on is worth a try. Make sure you add its button to your main toolbar (right-click it and hit "Customize Command Bar") for quicker click-and-type functionality. Favorites Search is a free download for Windows systems with Internet Explorer 5.0 and above. Hit the via link below for four other small, unique-function add-ons for Internet Explorer.