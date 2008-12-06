Fast, Effective Workouts For Exercisers Short On Time

We understand that in order to really burn fat and calories you need to sufficiently raise heart rate, which can take around 20-30 minutes alone, but for those days you don't have an hour to spend exercising, Yahoo Health offers a workout plan that—they claim—gives you an hours worth of calorie burning in roughly 20 minutes. The key, according to the article, is small bursts of high-intensity exercises. While you should always be skeptical of too-good-to-be-true workout plans, the suggestions in the article still may be worth a try this holiday season, when you're available time for exercise is inversely proportional to the availability of sweets. Photo by Celso Flores.
