Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Fast, Effective Workouts For Exercisers Short On Time

We understand that in order to really burn fat and calories you need to sufficiently raise heart rate, which can take around 20-30 minutes alone, but for those days you don't have an hour to spend exercising, Yahoo Health offers a workout plan that—they claim—gives you an hours worth of calorie burning in roughly 20 minutes. The key, according to the article, is small bursts of high-intensity exercises. While you should always be skeptical of too-good-to-be-true workout plans, the suggestions in the article still may be worth a try this holiday season, when you're available time for exercise is inversely proportional to the availability of sweets. Photo by Celso Flores.

Fast Workouts That Really Work! [Yahoo Health]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles