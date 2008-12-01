OK, we know that gaming is really Kotaku's bag, but here at Lifehacker we're great believers in games and puzzles to enhance your mental health. And while we're not sure that perennial board game favourite Monopoly quite qualifies, it's certainly good for your basic arithmetic skills. Registration for the National Monopoly Championships has just begun, with six regional championships scheduled in January and February throughout the country to find a contestant who will represent Australia at a global showdown in Las Vegas later in 2009. Get rolling!
Fancy Yourself As A Monopoly Champion?
