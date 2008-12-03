Family Doctor Home Advisor Guides You Through Common Symptoms

Random searching for symptoms online often leads to misdiagnosis, but that doesn't mean that there isn't a place for online tools when dealing with a family health crisis. Lifehacker's sibling site babblebaby points us in the useful direction of Family Doctor Home Advisor, which has the twin advantages of being backed by a reputable medical organisation (the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners) and using a series of easy-to-navigate symptom charts using yes and no questions. There's specific sections for babies under 12 months, kids and teenagers, so this is a useful bookmark for your medical arsenal.