Exact Factor Alerts You When Your Search Rank Improves



Free alert service Exactfactor tracks search engine results by key words, and can email anyone interested in how any web site is doing in the battle for the top Google, Yahoo, or Live.com spot. After signing up for an account, you enter one or two web sites and key words to track them by. You'll see an instant report on the site's ranking on each search site, and can hit "Get alerts" to be e-mailed when that site improves, declines, or hits the front page of the search results. If you're looking for ways to juice your standing in the world of web search (or bury something unfortunate), check Tamar's guide to managing your online reputation.