Everything You Need To Know How To Do In Windows

While Mac and Linux users may be the most vocal (ahem), the overwhelming majority of Lifehacker readers get here using some version of Windows. Let's review the most popular Windows tutorials we've ever published.

Slipstream Service Pack 3 into Your Windows XP Installation CD (Published 2008)

"Next time you wipe your PC's hard drive clean and reinstall Windows with that old installation disc, you don't want to connect your fresh, unpatched and vulnerable system to the internet only to download 176 new updates from Microsoft."



Trim Down Windows to the Bare Essentials (Published 2008)

"When you're installing Windows in a virtual machine or on old, slow hardware, you want the leanest, meanest and fastest-running configuration possible."



Make the Most of Your PC's Dual Monitors (Published 2007)

"Now that you've added another monitor to your computer setup, you've got double the screen real estate to get things done—but are you putting all that space to good use?"



Download the Most Popular Free Windows Apps of 2008 (Published 2008)

"In the past year we've highlighted hundreds of Windows apps aimed at making your life easier, boosting your computer productivity, and powering up your PC."



Turn Your Windows PC into a Media Centre Powerhouse On the Cheap

"If you've purchased a new Windows computer in the past few years that's running Windows Media Centre Edition or Vista Home Premium or Ultimate and you aren't taking advantage of its baked-in DVR Media Centre software, it's time we change that."



Get Vista's Best Features in XP (Published 2008)

"Despite the fact that most of you prefer XP to Vista and would rather Microsoft extended XP's shelf-life, several new and improved features available in Vista would be great to have in XP."



Turn Your PC into a DVD Ripping Monster (Published 2008)

"Commercial DVDs are far too expensive to let scratches turn your video into a glorified coaster, but most people still don't back up their DVD collection."



Replace Crappy Windows Software with Superior Alternatives

"It may be the year 2008, but a whole lot of sucktacular software still rears its ugly head on PC's everywhere, even when better-behaved options are freely available."

Any Windows topics you'd like to see us cover in '09? Burning Windows questions we haven't answered? Tell us in the comments.