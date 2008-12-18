Evernote Adds File Syncing

Popular note-taking application Evernote has added a new feature that syncs files you attach to notes to any desktop you've installed it. The files are limited to 25MB in size, and users with a free account can only sync images, audio files, and PDFs, but that's not bad for free. Check out CNET's post for a more complete rundown, then head to the download page for the update.
