Erase Your Browsing Tracks By Editing Your Index.dat Files



Windows only: Index.dat Suite is an index file editor that allows you to selectively edit or completely erase the contents of index.dat files on your computer. Why edit the index.dat? When you browse the web, your computer leaves more traces behind than just the cookies and history file. Erasing your browser history and cookies from within Internet Explorer still leaves behind the index.dat file hidden away. On top of retaining an extensive list of the sites you have visited, it can also expose plain text passwords. Index.dat Suite is a free application that lets you examine the contents of index.dat files in a human friendly format and selectively export and erase the entries you find. For additional help sweeping your virtual trail clean, check out MRU Blaster.