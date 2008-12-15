A common theme at Saturday's protests against proposals to censor and filter Australian Internet access (you can check out my on the spot report from the Sydney protest at APC) was the need to continue arguing against the proposals. One important way of doing that is by writing to your local member of Federal parliament. The Electronic Freedom Project is maintaining an interesting Project Score Card, which shows what responses have been received from various politicians. Depressingly, the most common outcome seems to be no response at all, followed by a standard form letter. The wiki also has comprehensive links to other useful resources about the still-sketchy but potentially hugely limiting censorship plans.
Electronic Freedom Project Wiki Tracks Politicians' Responses To Censorship Concerns
Comments
"the most common outcome seems to be no response at all, followed by a standard form letter."
Come on, people, don't we vote for these people???
A non-response is not acceptable in any democracy.
Keep the pressure on and let them know they are answerable to you, the voter!