eBay Christmas Deal: No Insertion Fees For Five Days

ebay.gifIt's no surprise that eBay is trying to stimulate pre-Christmas trade with one of its customary specials, but this one's a tad unusual: no insertion fees charged if you list items at a fixed price from December 9 to December 13. That removes the possibility of making an unexpected killing, but it also drops the risk factor, and you'll know exactly how much you stand to make if the goods do sell.

  • Jammit Guest

    The last time Ebay pulled a stunt like this, their insertion fees halved and their final value fees doubled...

    What a scam.

  • CraigS Guest

    The insertion fees are far and away the smallest component of eBay's fees. When you consider their final value fees and PayPal charges, forgoing a portion of their total fees is a drop in the ocean. Too little, too late !

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

