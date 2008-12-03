DVDCoach Express Burns Downloaded Videos to Playable DVDs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application DVDCoach burns any video file (like DivX or Xvid videos you've downloaded off BitTorrent) to a playable DVD. The application provides a simple front-end for converting the files to the proper format (using the very popular media conversion tool ffmpeg) and burning the results to a DVD. DVDCoach Express doesn't have many advanced features—for example, you can't create custom DVD menus—but what it lacks in features it makes up for in simplicity. Just drag and drop the videos you want to burn to DVD into the application, set the few preferences available (PAL or NTSC, aspect ration, and quality), and get burning. If you're looking for a more robust feature set, check out how to burn any video file to a playable video DVD using other free apps. DVDCoach Express is a free download, Windows only.

  • Borris Guest

    ffmpeg does the trick for me! "ffmpeg -i input.avi -target dvd -tvstd PAL -aspect 16:9 -sameq output.mpg"

  • Ajay Guest

    why not use ConvertXtoDVD, very simple, very fast, you can embed subtitles and it has a very user friendly GUI

